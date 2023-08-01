Listen Live
MiAsia Symone’s Back to School Block Party

Peach State Health Plan Back to School Block Party
  • Date/time: August 6th, 11:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Stars & Strikes Family Fun Center
  • Address: 1741 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Stone Mountain

It’s time for Back to School!

MiAsia Symone & Asia’s Closet Angel’s presents MiAsia Symone’s Back to School Block Party, this Sunday, August 6th from 11am to 4pm at Stars & Strikes Family Fun Center, located 1741 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

Free backpacks, free school supplies, free hair cuts, free health screenings and more!

Sponsored by Peach State Health Plan. “Here for you. Here for Georgia.”

Source: Peach State Health Plan / Peach State Health Plan

