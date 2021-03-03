Back To Events

New Life Presbyterian Church & Atlanta Community Food Bank | Mobile Food Pantry

Add to Calendar
New Life Presbyterian Church & Atlanta Community Food Bank | Mobile Food Pantry
  • Date/time: March 18th, 12:00pm to 2:30pm
  • Venue: New Life Presbyterian Church
  • Address: 6600 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA, 30349

New Life Presbyterian Church in Partnership with The Atlanta Food Bank will be hosting a Free Community Mobile Food Pantry Drive-Thru on Thursday March 18th at  New Life Presbyterian Church 6600 Old National Hwy., College Park, Ga. from 12:30pm-2:30 pm or until food has been distributed. No vehicles are allowed to line up before 11am, Two family member max per vehicle…sponsored by New Life Presbyterian Church, The Atlanta Food Bank.

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close