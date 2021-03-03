New Life Presbyterian Church & Atlanta Community Food Bank | Mobile Food Pantry

- Date/time: March 18th, 12:00pm to 2:30pm
- Venue: New Life Presbyterian Church
- Address: 6600 Old National Hwy, College Park, GA, 30349
New Life Presbyterian Church in Partnership with The Atlanta Food Bank will be hosting a Free Community Mobile Food Pantry Drive-Thru on Thursday March 18th at New Life Presbyterian Church 6600 Old National Hwy., College Park, Ga. from 12:30pm-2:30 pm or until food has been distributed. No vehicles are allowed to line up before 11am, Two family member max per vehicle…sponsored by New Life Presbyterian Church, The Atlanta Food Bank.