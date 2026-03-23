- Date/time: Apr 16, 6:30pm to 9:30pm
- Venue: The Home Depot Backyard
- Address: 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA, 30313
- Web: https://www.bigtickets.com/events/hdby/night-market-1-2026/?referral=bt-buy-tix
It’s ART meets FLAVOR meets SOUND! Come SIP, SAVOR, and SHOP as The Home Depot Backyard kicks off its signature event season with Night Market: Art Touches Lives Edition on THURSDAY, April 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of savory food, craft cocktails, vendor village, a cigar lounge, live music and more under the stars right next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium! For more information, visit www.thehomedepotbackyard.com.
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