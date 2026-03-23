It’s ART meets FLAVOR meets SOUND! Come SIP, SAVOR, and SHOP as The Home Depot Backyard kicks off its signature event season with Night Market: Art Touches Lives Edition on THURSDAY, April 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of savory food, craft cocktails, vendor village, a cigar lounge, live music and more under the stars right next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium! For more information, visit www.thehomedepotbackyard.com.