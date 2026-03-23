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Night Market: Art Touches Lives Edition

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Night Market: Art Touches Lives Edition
Birthday Bash 30 Tickets

It’s ART meets FLAVOR meets SOUND! Come SIP, SAVOR, and SHOP as The Home Depot Backyard kicks off its signature event season with Night Market: Art Touches Lives Edition on THURSDAY, April 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of savory food, craft cocktails, vendor village, a cigar lounge, live music and more under the stars right next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium! For more information, visit www.thehomedepotbackyard.com.

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