One Voice Townhall At Riverside EpiCenter March 11th

One Voice Townhall
  • Date/time: March 11th, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Riverside EpiCenter
  • Phone: (678) 903-5480
  • Address: 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA, 30168
Atlanta!! Election Season Is Upon Us And We Want To Make Sure You’re Aware Of What’s At Stake And Hear What Matters Most From You!!

Join The Atlanta Chapter Of The Naacp And Hot 107 9 For “one Voice Townhall,” An Unfiltered Conversation About Social Justice And The Issues That Concern The Atlanta Metro Area In This Upcoming Election, Wednesday, March 11th At Riverside Epicenter, Located At 135 Riverside Parkway In Austell.

We’ll Be Tackling All Of The Most Pressing Topics Before You Head To The Polls…affordable Housing, Jobs, Healthcare, And Much More!!

