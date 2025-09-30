Paint Atlanta PURPLE For Domestic Violence Awareness

In partnership with domestic violence prevention and awareness organizations, we invite all Atlanta residents and business owners to take part in the “Paint Atlanta Purple” Initiative by turning your interior or exterior lights purple from October 3-5!

Why Purple?

Purple represents courage, survival, and hope. By lighting up our city, we stand in solidarity with survivors of domestic violence and raise awareness about this important issue.

Post photos of your purple-lit space and use the hashtag #PaintAtlantaPurple to show your support and spread awareness!

