Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Paint Atlanta PURPLE For Domestic Violence Awareness

Add to Calendar
  • Date/time: Oct 3 to Oct 5

In partnership with domestic violence prevention and awareness organizations, we invite all Atlanta residents and business owners to take part in the “Paint Atlanta Purple” Initiative by turning your interior or exterior lights purple from October 3-5!

Why Purple?

Purple represents courage, survival, and hope. By lighting up our city, we stand in solidarity with survivors of domestic violence and raise awareness about this important issue.

Post photos of your purple-lit space and use the hashtag #PaintAtlantaPurple to show your support and spread awareness!

Paint Atlanta PURPLE For Domestic Violence Awareness  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Cleared in Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Jury Finds No Liability

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

7 Items
Entertainment

Songs For Assata: How Assata Shakur Influenced Hip-Hop

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close