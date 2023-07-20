Sin Sundays

- Date/time: July 23rd, 10:00pm to July 24th, 3:00am
- Venue: Josephine Lounge
- Address: 3277 Buford Hwy, Atlanta, GA, 30329
Atlanta’s #1 Sunday Night Party. No one does it big on Sunday like Josephine Lounge.
Hosted by Lou Will & Bow Wow on Sunday, July 23rd.
