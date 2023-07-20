Listen Live
Back To Events

Sin Sundays

Add to Calendar
Josephines Lounge 7/23/23
  • Date/time: July 23rd, 10:00pm to July 24th, 3:00am
  • Venue: Josephine Lounge
  • Address: 3277 Buford Hwy, Atlanta, GA, 30329

Atlanta’s #1 Sunday Night Party. No one does it big on Sunday like Josephine Lounge.

Hosted by Lou Will & Bow Wow on Sunday, July 23rd.

Josephines Lounge 7/23/23

Source: Josephines Lounge / Josephines Lounge

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close