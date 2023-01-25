SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW Galentines Day screening

Join HOT 107.9 & Amazon Prime Video Thursday, February 9th at Regal Atlantic Station for the Galentines Day screening of SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW.

Screening Details:

Date: Thursday, February 9

Movie Start: 7:00PM

Location: Regal Atlantic Station

*Seating and admittance to the screening is on a first-come first-served basis

Click the link to get your Complimentary passes to the screening: http://amazonscreenings.com/Hot1079ATLSIUTK

Click the link to see the trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRp20Ogz1Uk

Synopsis:

Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be. Directed by Dave Franco and written by Franco & Alison Brie, SOMEBODY I USED TO KNOW is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they’re going.