Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2025

Atlanta! Get ready — it’s that time again! Radio One Atlanta welcomes The 2025 Sweet Auburn Music Fest !!

Happening Saturday, September 27th and Sunday, September 28th — right in the heart of the King Historic District in Downtown Atlanta!

Two full days of live music, delicious food, and non-stop fun for the whole family! And guess what? It’s FREE!

Don’t miss the International Food Court, the Old School vs. New School Car Show, children’s authors, small business vendors, and more! Junior & Reec will be broadcasting live Saturday, September 27th … So bring the family, bring your friends, and join us!

For more info, visit SweetAuburnMusicFest.com or call 678-861-7263. That’s 678-861-7263. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest — where the culture, community, and music come alive!

