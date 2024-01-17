- Date/time: Feb 17, 1:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Morrow Center
- Address: 1180 Southlake Circle, Ste 100, Morrow, GA
Black Ice Entertainment presents “The Black Owned & Operated Market Place” where blacked owned vendors can sell, display or offer goods and services to hundreds of consumers. There will be food, live entertainment and more.
Saturday, February 17th from 1pm to 7pm at the Morrow Center 1180 Southlake Circle Ste 100 in Morrow, GA.
