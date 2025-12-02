- Date/time: Dec 18, 5:25pm to Dec 19, 5:25pm
- Venue: The Gateway Arena
- Address: Atlanta, GA
- Web: https://www.chrispaulhbcuclassic.com/
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of hoops, culture, and HBCU pride!
The Toyota Chris Paul HBCU Classic, sponsored by AARP, returns to Atlanta December 18–19, 2025 at The Gateway Arena.
Featuring powerhouse matchups from:
- Clark Atlanta University
- Fayetteville State University
- Grambling State University
- Hampton University
- Jackson State University
- Lincoln University
- Morehouse College
- Norfolk State University
Experience two days of high-energy basketball, school spirit, and classic HBCU excellence.
ATL, it’s game time!
