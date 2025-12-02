Listen Live
The Toyota Chris Paul HBCU Classic

Countdown to Tip-Off

Chris Paul HBCU

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of hoops, culture, and HBCU pride!
The Toyota Chris Paul HBCU Classic, sponsored by AARP, returns to Atlanta December 18–19, 2025 at The Gateway Arena.

Featuring powerhouse matchups from:

  • Clark Atlanta University
  • Fayetteville State University
  • Grambling State University
  • Hampton University
  • Jackson State University
  • Lincoln University
  • Morehouse College
  • Norfolk State University

Experience two days of high-energy basketball, school spirit, and classic HBCU excellence.

ATL, it’s game time!

Chris Paul HBCU
