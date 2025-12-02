Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of hoops, culture, and HBCU pride!

The Toyota Chris Paul HBCU Classic, sponsored by AARP, returns to Atlanta December 18–19, 2025 at The Gateway Arena.

Featuring powerhouse matchups from:

Clark Atlanta University

Fayetteville State University

Grambling State University

Hampton University

Jackson State University

Lincoln University

Morehouse College

Norfolk State University

Experience two days of high-energy basketball, school spirit, and classic HBCU excellence.

ATL, it’s game time!