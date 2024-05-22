VDAY Festival Presented by The Branding Opportunity

- Date/time: Jul 26
- Venue: The Eastern
- Address: 800 Old Flatt Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316
- Web: https://abrandingopportunity.com/v-day/
The Branding Opportunity Presents
VDAY Festival
Rich Homie Quan with Special guest Lil Tony, Omeretta the Great, Pap Chanel and many more.
July 26th at The Eastern, 800 Old Flat Shoals Rd SE. Doors Open @ 7pm
Tix on Sale NOW
