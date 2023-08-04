- Date/time: August 16th, 4:30pm to 5:30pm
- Venue: Michael A Grant Boys & Girls Club
- Address: 875 Riverside Pkwy, Building 3, Austell, GA, 30168
- Web: More Info
Join Amerigroup for Watermelon Wednesday on August 16th. Free Watermelons while supplies last!
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Chris Bosh's Wife Responds to Lil Wayne's Claims He Slept with Her [VIDEO]
-
1-800-TruckWreck Black Business Spotlight [Register Here]
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules