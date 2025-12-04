Winter Wonderland Holiday Community Event

- Date/time: Dec 21, 3:30pm to 6:30pm
- Address: 3239 Duluth Hwy, Duluth, GA, 30096
Amerigroup Community Care & Trinity Outreach International
Event Description:
Celebrate the season with a joyful Winter Wonderland event featuring gifts, arts & crafts, holiday resources, and more! Families are invited to enjoy festive activities and connect with community support services. Amerigroup Community Care representatives will be on-site to answer benefit and service questions.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM
- Location: 3239 Duluth Hwy
Duluth, GA 30096
Additional Info:
A warm and festive community gathering for families and children. Activities and gifts available while supplies last.
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL