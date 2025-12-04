Winter Wonderland Holiday Community Event

Amerigroup Community Care & Trinity Outreach International

Event Description:

Celebrate the season with a joyful Winter Wonderland event featuring gifts, arts & crafts, holiday resources, and more! Families are invited to enjoy festive activities and connect with community support services. Amerigroup Community Care representatives will be on-site to answer benefit and service questions.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Location: 3239 Duluth Hwy

Duluth, GA 30096

Source: AmeriGroup / Amerigroup

Additional Info:

A warm and festive community gathering for families and children. Activities and gifts available while supplies last.