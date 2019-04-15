ATL
B High & DJ Drama Wanna Know Are You Next To Burn?

Posted April 15, 2019

4.06K reads
Next To Burn

Source: Phil Marquez / Radio One Digital

Atlanta’s #1 hip hop station, home to Hip Hop culture’s most influential programming department, and we wanna know, Who’s next to burn!!!
We’ve teamed up with DJ Drama & B High to find out who’s next to burn. The career’s of Hip Hop’s most influential artist have come from the ATL, and introduced to the industry by Hot 107.9, and now, we’re looking for that next big star, to burn!!!!!!!  And if that’s you, here is your chance! Just upload your music, and get real feedback from members of the Hot 107.9  Programming Department, as well Hip Hop curators, all of the city of Atlanta.

 One Winner will receive an interview with B High, as well as a six hour recording session at Drama’s Mean Street Studios. 

Our top Curator will win Meek Mill & Future Tickets plus $100!

BECOME A CURATOR !!

 

__________

 UPLOAD YOUR MUSIC!!

 

New Music
