NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST

QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC ANNOUNCES

QUALITY CONTROL: CONTROL THE STREETS VOLUME 2 OUT AUGUST 16

NEW SINGLES FROM CITY GIRLS & SAWEETIE “COME ON (FEAT DJ DUREL)” AND LIL BABY & DABABY “BABY” OUT NOW INCLUDED ON QUALITY CONTROL: CONTROL THE STREETS VOLUME 2

WITH 17 ALBUMS IN THE BILLBOARD TOP 200, AND 67 RECORDS IN THE HOT 100,

QUALITY CONTROL MUSIC UNVEILS THE NEXT CHAPTER

“Coach K and Pee are not your standard record industry players, but more akin to No Limit’s Master P and Cash Money’s Baby and Slim: savvy businessmen who shaped their labels with grass-roots hustling — updated for the internet age,”

– The New York Times

“Straight from the home of the trap, Quality Control Music family has the game in Checkmate. As a relatively new entertainment dynasty, QC and their management arm, Solid Foundation, may arguably be the most powerful squad in modern day Hip-Hop.”- Source Power 30 cover feature

“Quality Control scored huge in 2017, bridging the gap between trap ideology and traditional business mechanics, hood recruiting and economics, and viral marketing. Control the Streets, Vol. 1 takes stock of the Quality Control empire, particularly the Migos explosion, recapping the year that was and looking to establish future stars.”

– Pitchfork

“Born in the streets of Atlanta, Quality Control has become a premier label with a proven record of building superstars and crafting hits. More family than business, this home grown operation has overcome their challenges, remained true to self, and redefined popular culture. Now they have their eyes set on World Domination.”

– Complex cover feature

July 17, 2019 — (Atlanta, GA) — “The street that you walking on, we control it/Quality Control this shit,” Quavo raps on the intro to Quality Control Music’s 2x-Platinum Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 1. A year and a half later, QC has made good on that and more, and this summer will unveil the next chapter with Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 out August 16. The hustle doesn’t stop with QC.

Today the label releases two new singles that will be included on Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2, City Girls & Saweetie “Come On (feat. DJ Durel)”, and Lil Baby & DaBaby “Baby”. Listen to “Come On” here and to “Baby” here. Also included on the compilation is QC’s newly- signed R&B artist, Layton Greene, who just dropped her Quality Control Music debut video for “Leave Em Alone (feat. Lil Baby, City Girls, and PnB Rock)”. Watch it here.

Run by CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee, no one goes harder for their artists, which may be the key to how, in an astonishing short amount of time, the hottest music superstars in the world are wearing a diamond QC chain.

Within six years, The Atlanta-based management company and record label has seen stratospheric success and has literally changed the culture. Still, the word most commonly used by Quality Control artists such as Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, Stefflon Don, Marlo, Layton Greene, Jordan Hollywood, DJ Durel, and their producers OG Parker, and Quay is definitely “family.”

And since Volume 1, before Lil Baby had 9 billion+ streams and City Girls were #1 at Urban radio, there has been a bounty of awards and honors, many No. 1 albums and singles, a slew of brand partnerships, unheralded charity events, many birthday parties, and countless Magic City dollars tossed.

Founded 2013, their first release was a compilation out 2014 (Solid Foundation) and the first Migos release was the following year (Young Rich Nation). Quality Control Music has an organic, streets-first mentality to the infrastructure. Operating as an independent, African-American owned label (partnered with Motown and Caroline distribution), Coach and P and a surprisingly small and dedicated staff have created a new blueprint for success at a time when the fans have the biggest voice in the industry.

Billboard recently honored Quality Control Music’s CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee as Co-Executives of the Year in 2018’s R&B/Hip Hop Power Issue, citing the company’s undeniable influences on the music industry. The Source named them #1 on the cover of their Power 30, Variety awarded them as the year’s top innovators, and Culture Creators honored them for contributions to music.