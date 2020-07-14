In the big chop heard around the world,. Social Media thought she was going crazy, but the truth is, sometimes. Sometimes, we don’t want to constantly manipulate our hair. Sometime we’re just tired! Black hair requires a lot of TLC.

Tiffany expressed how tired she was of constantly doing her hair. “Let’s just be honest, as a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to three hours of your f—king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!”

I feel you, Sis!

Tiffany’s final result looks amazing. She is in good company when it comes to the women who have taken the clippers to their head for a little hair liberation. Whether they’ve cut their hair for a movie role, or they wanted to experience themselves in a different way, these gorgeous celebrities made a baldie look like the best accessory.

Check out this gallery of women who look great with buzz cuts.

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o attended the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party rocking an adorable short cut. In an interview with InStyle Magazine, she said, “I wasn’t sure if I could pull off the bald look. Because hair is the frame of the face, right? We spend so much time on it, trying to get it perfect. It often defines one’s beauty and feminine value. Almost on a whim, I was like, what if I didn’t have it? And so I shaved it all off – I was a complete baldy!”

2. SOLANGE KNOWLES Source:Getty Solange Knowles has always been a style maven. Back in 2016, she chopped off her hair. When the paps spotted her and her new cut, she took to twitter to let people know they needed to mind their business. “Listen,” she tweeted, “if I wanted to make a statement, I would have twitpic’d (uploaded pictures). I was simply taking my son to school. Stupid paps took pic. I’ve had my hair cut like this for two weeks. I was NOT inspired by anyone but myself. I have done this twice in my llife. I was 16. I was 18. Did not care about your opinion then. Don’t care now. Don’t need your attention. I am #3 trending topic [on Twitter] before IRAN and some of you can’t even locate it on a map. It’s sad. I just wanted to be free from the bondage that black women sometimes put on themselves with hair. I’m not mad at all of you that have made your opinions know and have sent negative energy my way. I expected this of you.”

3. SANAA LATHAN Source:Getty Sanaa Lathan did the big chop for her role in “Nappily Ever After.” The new look was an adjustment for her, but she completely bodied it! In an interview with Glamour, the actress said, “Honestly, after 20 years of wearing weaves and wigs, I got tired of them. There’s a kind of a freedom that comes with giving them up—and not just a mental freedom but also a physical freedom. It’s hot and uncomfortable to wear wigs or a weave. That’s not to say that I’ll never do it again because I know I will. But one of the main messages I want to get across to women is that it’s not that you should only have natural hair. It’s that natural hair is beautiful, and it should be an option.”

4. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty Danai Gurira chopped off her hair for her roles in Black Panther and The Advengers. In an interview for Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress said, “At first I was really freaked out. I went in the mirror and I was like who is that? because it looks so different from having a little bit of hair.”

5. TAMAR BRAXTON Source:Getty Tamar Braxton found her look when she cut her hair. After cutting her hair, she took to Instagram and wrote, “I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY.”

6. KEKE PALMER Source:Getty Keke Palmer walked the red carpet of the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in a super-cute, purple buzz cut. In an interview with Refinery29, the actress said, “I cut my hair for a couple of reasons. The first being, I wanted to start over. My texture has changed quite a bit over the years from all the things I’ve done to it. I really want to be able to let my hair rest and become its own thing. I also really wanted to be bald!”

7. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty Amandla Stenberg attended the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards rocking a newly shaved head. In an interview with Dazed Magazine the actor said, “It was emotional, because I understood how my hair had been a symbol of self-love and self-acceptance for some people, and I understood how having that representation was important to some young girls.”

8. AYANNA PRESSLEY Source:Getty Rep. Ayanna Pressley inspired the masses when she debuted her fully shaved cut. In an interview with The Root, she revealed her reasoning behind going bald. “My twists have become such a synonymous and a conflated part of not only my personal identity and how I show up in the world, but my political brand,” she said. “And that’s why I think it’s important that I’m transparent about this new normal and living with alopecia.”