Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips

| 06.26.24
Dismiss

Shannon Sharpe On the red carpet

Source: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)


Former NFL player and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe has created a major second wind in his career as a media spokesperson, first as co-host of Undisputed (a daily talk show by Fox Sports), and now as the sole proprietor and host of his mega-successful weekly podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’.

‘Club Shay Shay’ content has not only broken the internet (especially in 2024), but also caused quite a few frenzies. The interviews are entertaining, informative, and definitely get the people talking!

 

Katt Williams Interview on Club Shay Shay

Rickey Smiley responds to Katt Williams:

“We genuinely wish Katt Williams nothing but the best.” 

 

Mo’Nique’s Interview on Club Shay Shay

D.L. Hughley responds to Mo’Nique:

“It also befuddles the s*** out of me how [she can] be offended about anything, as much s*** as she talks…Mo’Nique is a liar.”

 

Kel Mitchell’s Interview on Club Shay Shay

Tyisha Hampton, Kel’s ex-wife, responds to Kel Mitchell:

“It’s kind of odd how your memory works…do you remember me catching you with a man?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

SCROLL TO SEE OUR LIST OF TOP 10 MOST SHOCKING CLUB SHAY SHAY CLIPS

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post 10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips appeared first on Black America Web.

10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 183 items
Entertainment

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Latto Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024 63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Local

ATL BREAKING: Multiple Shot at Peachtree Center [Video]

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci
Birthday Bash

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Money Bagg Yo Birthday Bash 2021
Birthday Bash

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Entertainment News, News & Gossip, Photos

Rihanna Takes It All Off on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close