10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet

If you need to define Black Girl Magic, take an in-depth look at Viola Davis . She is the first Black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. Viola has won

an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards.

That is Black Girl Magic at it’s finest.

In addition to winning awards and bodying television and movie roles, Viola Davis makes sure she gives back to her community. She has used her platform to raise awareness about childhood hunger in America. She also started the $30K in 30 Days Project with the Nonprofit Hunger Is, awarding a $1,000 grant to the Rhode Island Community food bank in her home state. Viola also invested in the arts by donating funds to her alma mater, Central Falls High School, for its theater program.

Time magazine named Viola Davis one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 and 2017 but she has been influencing us for decades. From showing up on the red carpet in all her natural-hair glory, to winning awards left and right, Mrs Viola Davis has set the bar pretty high. In honor of her 55th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed up and showed out on the red carpet.

