15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History Month & NYFW

Posted February 7, 2020

13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Inside

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty


February is without question the blackest month on the calendar and we are here for every magical black moment. In addition to Black History Month, February also means NYFW is upon us. While the NYFW schedule lacks diversity, there is no denying the fact that there is an abundance of dope black designers that could have blessed the runway.

I said it before and I will say it again, no one styles and wows like black people. While we are not as visible in spaces like NYFW, we are the standard that influences fashion and style. Black people are trendsetters and you can’t name one fashion house that hasn’t borrowed from us. Honestly, all of the others mimic black culture, even your favorite celebrities and I won’t even name drop because as I stated, ALLUM are guilty.

Creativity flows through the veins of our people just as blood does. This creativity breathes life into every dead and boring thing surrounding it. The creativity of black people offers diversity, it tells our stories and it empowers; It doesn’t cater to the hype that surrounds fashion, it is the hype.

While we encourage you to buy black all day every day, we especially want to see you support black fashion designers during Black History Month and NYFW. Our black indie designers need to know that their hard work is appreciated. Oh and, It is another opportunity to show the others that no matter how they try to dumb down our influence, we are the standard. So here are a few black designers to follow and shop.

1. Aurora James

2. Kerby Jean-Raymond

3. Jibri

4. Tracy Nicole Clothing

5. LaQuan Smith

View this post on Instagram

HOEDOWN

A post shared by LaQuan Smith- Designer (@laquan_smith) on

6. Hanifa

View this post on Instagram

A crushed vegan leather dream ✨🌸

A post shared by Hanifa (@hanifaofficial) on

7. Virgil Abloh

View this post on Instagram

@off____white™

A post shared by @ virgilabloh on

8. Christian Omeshun

View this post on Instagram

With Love Collection | Available Now! #christianomeshun

A post shared by CHRISTIAN OMESHUN (@christian_omeshun) on

9. Nubian Skin

10. Reco Chapple

11. Courtney Noelle

12. Ovonion

View this post on Instagram

sold out

A post shared by whitney mero (@ovonion) on

13. Christopher John Rogers

14. Claude Lavie Kameni

15. Diva Kurves Co.

