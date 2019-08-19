CLOSE
15 Photos Of Plus Size Model Naomie Chaput

Posted 16 hours ago

We stan for Normani and the new visuals for her Motivation video. What isn’t to love about the 90s/2000s inspired visuals? There’s epic odes to Beyonce, J. Lo, Ja Rule and more. Intricate choreography and Normani’s thick thighs.

We’re also swooning over all the representation of melanin and body inclusion in her video. Plus-size model Naomie Chaput makes a scene stealing cameo in Motivation and left Normani fans wondering where they can find more of NAO.

Naomie, who goes by NAO on Instagram, is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova Curve and Pretty Little Thing. The Montreal model has over 200k followers on Instagram.

Naomie uses her platform to promote body inclusion and once fought back against rapper Future after she was denied entry to the club per his request that no “fatties” be allowed in the club when he is there. We love Nao’s unapologetic attitude and fly a** style.

Check out more pics of NAO, below:

