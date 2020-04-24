was a huge day not only in Philadelphia history but in Hip-Hop.was released from jail. Every person that has been done wrong in the court system can feel Meek’s story and knew he didn’t deserve to be in jail for driving four-wheelers in the streets.

When the news came out the Meek was being released Philly was ecstatic! The Philadelphia 76ers had a playoff game against the Miami Heat that same day ironically and Meek made a grand appearance showing up with Sixers owner Michael Rubin in a helicopter. The crowd went crazy and all game it was the Meek Mill show. Shoot, Meek might’ve gotten more camera time than some of the players on the Sixers. Let’s go down memory lane and look at some of the great highlights of Meek Mill’s release date!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

2 Years Ago Today Meek Mill Was Released From Prison In Fashion! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com