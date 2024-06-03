2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of June 2

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!

Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast!

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

This week the heavy Gemini energy continues and it will be influencing us all.

Also ahem, take note that 2024 is a karmic year and Donald Trump is a Gemini so it only makes sense that his karma has caught up with him during his astrological season.

Anywho, on the 3rd, Mercury enters Gemini – giving us all a big boost mentally when it comes to both divine and natural communication.

If you ever wanted to chat with the spirit world now is the time to do it.

You can give your gifts a twirl under the New Moon in Gemini on the 6th as we’ll all be seeking higher understanding and esoteric knowledge naturally. Well maybe not naturally – the Age of Aquarius and the Sun in Gemini pushes us in this direction.

Finally on the 8th, Mars enters Taurus which gives a nice grounded balance to all this Mercurial Gemini energy.

This placement will motivate us to either dive into a romantic partnership, over eat or overwork.

You choose which path you want to use and harness the Martian Taurean energy to your benefit.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

