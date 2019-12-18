CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child

Posted December 18, 2019

Do your remember the first time you were called the N-word? I’m sure it was a moment that stings and one that you remember quite vividly in your mind. Furthermore, the worst part is that the first time someone called you the N-word, is most likely not the last time. Twitter user @shutupaida posted on her Twitter page, “Every Black kid has a very strong memory of the first time they got called the N-word. Twitter, watch this.”

That’s all she said and the post got 10.8K retweets and 54.6K likes in less than two days. Aida shared first, “A @Walgreens employee called me the n word when I opened a package of batteries to see if they would fit in my camera. I was 8. I was going to but them regardless.”

After that, the Tweets just kept pouring in with Black Twitter users reflecting on the first time the got called the N-word as a child. No surprising, all of these accounts are from either white adults or white children, who most likely heard their parents or guardian using the word in their home or casually in a sentence.

The most disturbing part of these accounts are the accounts were people were reporting long term depression, anxiety, and more. Just horrible.

Keep reading to hear the accounts from 21 Twitter users. Beauties, when was the first time someone called you the N-word? Share with us in the comment section.

 

21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. @DanaMo

2. @TheKidMero

3. @TheAlpha98

4. @TheAlpha98 Continued

5. @Suryously

6. @LucarioKid73

7. @BabyGarielle

8. @NervousButCute

9. @CarvellWallace

10. @MarkasSolomon

11. @Cervgianna

12. @KamalaaAllDay

13. @thestrology_

14. @4EverNeverTrump

15. @Magistiic_

16. @ivoryandbeige

17. @CourtniBreann

18. @RacismDogOwners

19. @LexiCanEye

20. @Akihoseki

21. @_Kayymatt

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close