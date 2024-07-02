5 Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Hanifa has been elevating the fashion game since 2012.

The

quintessential luxury brand loved by the fashion girls

that

get it means “

true believer

” in Arabic.

It is inspired by and designed for women who aspire to live

their lives

without limits, aka the baddies who shine from the inside out.

Anifa Mvuemba, the founder and designer of this women’s ready-to-wear brand, stands out as one of the fashion industry’s most innovative independent designers. Through her joyful and feminine design approach, Mvuemba has consistently cultivated a dedicated clientele as seen on celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Coco Jones and Jennifer Hudson. Her size-inclusive philosophy, direct-to-consumer business model, and distinctive approach to releasing collections continue to set her apart in the fashion realm.

RELATED: Hanifa Bridal Is A Real-Life Black Bride Mood Board

Hanifa Drops Their Fall Ready To Wear Collection And It Is Worth Every Penny

*cue the brand’s Spring Summer 2024 collection*

According to the brand, this new collection represents a world where every stitch echoes the celebration of the Hanifa Woman. Vivid colorways contrasted with luscious fabrics create power in softness, designed to showcase unparalleled beauty and give every woman the confidence to live boldly as her authentic self.”

Carefully selected, the 13-piece collection empowers individuals to embrace their unique style and exude confidence in every facet of life. Discover the stunning Spring Summer ’24 collection now available exclusively at Hanifa.co, and check out some of our favorites below!

The Milania Knit set

We love a good two-piece set, and the Milania Knit set is proof of this. Hanifa is renowned for its

adaptable ensembles

, and this particular set offers boundless styling possibilities. It can effortlessly transition from a casual look with sneakers to a sophisticated ensemble with heels, making it the epitome of versatility.

5 Must-Have Pieces From Hanifa’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com