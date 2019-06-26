5 Rare A** Times Ariana Grande Was Seen Without Signature Ponytail

Ariana Grande is known for lots of things, including her hit songs, her powerful voice, and celebrity relationship. But another that people associate with the star is her love of ponytails. It has become a signature look for the pop star, but why is that so. According to the Thank U, Next singer, the infamous pony started as a comfortable style she could wear with her bleach-damaged hair.

The Insider: From 2010 to 2013, Grande played Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s series “Victorious.” The character had red hair, which meant Grande was dyeing her hair frequently. In 2014, Grande began wearing the high ponytail as her music career was taking off.

That same year, Ariana took to Facebook to address the ponytail in the room, saying:

“I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. It’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years).

“My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS. So PLEASE gimme a break about the hair (or just don’t look at me lol). IT’S JUST HAIR AFTER ALL. There are way way way more important things. Love y’all very much.”

We feel you, girl. In honor of Ariana Grande’s 26th trip around the sun, let’s check out some of the times she didn’t rock her signature Pony.

