Virgo season continues with Sanaa Lathan. The native New Yorker turned 52 on September 19.
The Love and Basketball star took to Instagram with a fun reel to celebrate her recent trip around the sun. In the post, Sanaa shows off a cute vintage-style all-black look. Sanaa tags the pieces on social media for the fashion girlies looking to re-create the ensemble.
Her shirt is from Belgian designer Ann Demeulemester, and her pants are from Commando. Sanaa tops off the look with designer accessories from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega.
After twirling in the black ensemble, Sanaa has a little fun in front of the camera. The Best Man Holiday actress turns and shows off her dance moves and “good energy.” Sanaa’s skin is on glow, and her hair is on a “flowy flex” during the reel.
See the birthday post here.
Over the years, Sanaa has made headlines for her gorgeous skin, healthy hair, and overall refusal to age. We’ve been asking ‘Sis for the cheat codes for years.
RELATED: Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards
In honor of her September birthday – and the many times she has proven she is the holder of the fountain of youth – we share a few of our favorite looks from the actress, advocate, and artist.
Scroll below to see more slays from Sanaa Lathan. And join us in wishing the ageless beauty, “Happy Birthday!”
5 Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed And Made Us Look For The Fountain Of Youth was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Hello Yellow! Sanaa goes bright for the 2022 Emmy’s.Source:Instagram
Sanaa rocked a gorgeous yellow wrap-style gown to the Emmy’s in September 2022. The bright color and her melanin skin tone are a match made in heaven.
2. Sanaa’s award-winning look is feminine, stylish, and easy to recreate.Source:Instagram
Sanaa gave us sophisticated “Rich Auntie” vibes while receiving the inaugural Vanguard award at the American black film festival in Miami in 2019. Her updo paired with an off-the-shoulder blue flowy dress and gold chunky earrings is feminine, stylish, and simply gorgeous.
3. Sanaa is effortlessly gorgeous in white.Source:Instagram
Sanaa looked like a goddess while attending the BET Awards in 2022. She rocked an exaggerated one-sleeve dress with feathers and a high ponytail. The look was effortless, ethereal and regal.
4. Sanaa shows us the power of pink.Source:Instagram
Sanaa’s June 2019 NYC look proves that pink can be a ‘power color.’ We love her oversized jacket and slacks paired with sneakers for a relaxed look. The black buttons are also a cool contrast to the lighter-colored suit.
5. Sanaa’s bold statement, hair, and curves.Source:Instagram
Sanaa is known for her hair – whether she chooses to rock it natural and long, with flowy with extensions, or fierce and bald. While filming Nappily Ever After, Sanaa did a photo shoot with celeb photographer Derek Blanks and lit up the frames. We love her popping hair, simple denim look, and sexy curves.
