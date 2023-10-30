At this point, we might as well rename October 31 “SAWEETIE-ween” because when it comes to the season, Sis does not play. From receiving validation from Halle Berry herself when she dressed as Catwoman to making heads turn in head-to-toe blue, Saweetie, and her outfits get 10s across the board.
The “My Type” artist has been serving for the holiday since 2019. And her costumes keep getting better and better with time. In some years, we even get two slayed, spooky looks. (We’re hoping 2023 is one of these years.)
Saweetie pays attention to each and every detail to achieve her Halloween ensembles. The 30-year-old’s most recent example of this is a ghastly-slayed Edward Scissorhands costume. We’re calling it “Saweetie Scissorhands.”
RELATED: Saweetie Dishes On Her Candy Crush Collab + Her Desire To Portray Play A Super Villain On The Big Screen
To pull off her Halloween 2023 look, Saweetie combines a perfect co-splay storm of outfit, hair, makeup, and attitude. Her attire includes a black leather bustier, skirt, and gloves with silver buckles and details. Marta Del Rio created the songress’ styling.
Kenya Alexis, Saweetie’s makeup artist, covered her in all-white paint, sculpted her cheekbones to the ‘gawds, and provided her a bold, bloody pout with a burgundy lippie. And to even add more drama, hairstylist Sean Christopher Fears slayed Saweetie’s hair with a messy wig and nail tech Temeka Jackson created custom nails mimicking metal. Temeka writes on Instagram, “NO NAIL TO LONG FOR THE NAIL QUEEN.”
We love to see celebrities dressing up and donning their finest costumes for the spooky season. And Saweetie is one of our favorites every year.
RELATED: Fright Night: The 15 Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever
See our round-up of favorite SAWEETIE-ween looks. And check back tomorrow. We still have one more day until the actual holiday. So, we have a feeling we’ll be adding another show-stopper.
5 Times Saweetie Slayed Halloween’s Spooky Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Pretty And Playful Playboy BunnySource:Instagram
Saweetie chose to dress as a sexy playboy bunny for her Halloween 2019 costume. From the cheeky corset outfit and stockings to her bunny ears and soft makeup, the look was everything.
2. The Highest Card In The Deck.Source:Instagram
Sis showed she was more stacked than a deck of cards with her over-the-top Joker ensemble. Her handstand while in costume alone has us wondering, what can’t Saweetie do?
3. So Nice She Did It Thrice.Source:Instagram
Saweetie channeled all members of Destiny’s Child in 2020 and killed every look. We are loving the pink outfits, ‘2000s makeup, and overall style.
4. Did Someone Call Catwoman?
Saweeti’s Catwoman costume and video were giving us all the superhero realness we didn’t even know we needed in 2021. Even Halle Berry had to give the artist kudos.
5. Slayed Scissor HandsSource:Instagram
Saweetie nailed every single detail with her recent Edward Scissorhands look. We are here for her creativity and slay. Happy SAWEETIE-ween!
-
DJ FOR A DAY AT ONE MUSIC FEST: VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST MIX!
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
Trey Songz Sued For Sexual Assault By Two Women, X Users Ask Why Is He Not In Jail?
-
Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
-
4Lifers: Meet Druski's Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]
-
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake Recipe
-
Who is Siya? About The ‘Baddies East’ Newbie