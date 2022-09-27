HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has been confirmed to perform at the 2023 Superbowl Halftime Show and it has #rihannanavy in a frenzy. The Anti hitmaker teased the big news with a photo of her hand clutching a football. Hours later, the NFL confirmed the huge announcement with a statement from her manager Roc Nation CEO Jay-Z. The rapper turned entrepreneur applauded Rih for becoming a “generational talent” and a “woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”

Rihanna has come a long way since the debut of her dance hall-infused album Music of the Sun in 2005 and her second studio album A Girl Like Me in 2006. Both projects earned coveted spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the success of songs like “Pon De Replay” and “SOS.” The nine-time Grammy-award-winner received a RIAA platinum honor for the latter, might we add.

The Bajan beauty mogul’s highly anticipated Super Bowl performance will be the first time fans will get to see the artist on stage since her critically acclaimed Anti world tour in 2016. According to Billboard, the star, who just welcomed a baby boy back in May, averaged a whopping $1.2 million per show from 2016 tour run, which was filled with dizzying choreography, next-level stage production, and impeccable fashion.

After her long hiatus away from the music world, we know Rihanna has a few tricks up her sleeve for this upcoming performance and if she does it right, it could be an opportunity to do something big. Following the announcement, some fans wondered if the star would be using her Super Bowl Halftime show opportunity to tease new music, or even better, a new album.

Well just have to wait and see, but until then, let’s celebrate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show news by taking a look back at a few of her past performances that show why she’s truly a National Hero.

5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances was originally published on hellobeautiful.com