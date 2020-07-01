We can all agree that 2020 has been a rough year. Facing two lifechanging pandemics back to back with COVID-19 and the senseless killing of Black Americans, many of us have given up hope on summer 2020. While we must continue to deal with these issues, it is also important for us to decompress from everyday life by soaking up some fun in the sun. Why not take on your next vacation while being woke? This year, many African American designers have left their mark on the $46.2 billion swimsuit industry with their latest designs. Here are 7 black-owned swimsuit brands you must buy from this summer:
Related: Lizzo Calls Out Tik Tok Over Deleting Swimsuit Videos
7 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Must Buy For This Summer was originally published on 1039hiphop.com
1. Mint Swim
Founded by ‘Basketball Wives’Draya Michele in 2011, this swimsuit brand has been killing the game for almost a decade. Mint Swim adds a modern chic flair to the traditional bikini with it’s West Coast vibes. No wonder why it’s a celebrity favorite. Saweetie, Lala, and Christina Milian are a few among the celebs seen rocking the swimwear.
2. Andrea Iyamah
If it’s one swimsuit brand that knows how to make a statement, its Andrea Iyamah. The Nigerian fashion designer, Dumebi Iyamah turns each unique piece into walking forms of art with its bold colors and eccentric prints. Iyamah began designing clothes at the age of 17 where she later discovered her niche for swimwear.
3. Nouveau Swim
This New Jersey-based luxury brand is one of our personal local favorites! Founder, Brittany Harley, provides the best and highest quality swimwear for women looking to embody that minimalist style without being basic. And when it comes to coverage, Nouveau Swim has you covered! Each swimsuit is structured to fit your silhouette just right so that you don’t have to worry about any sagging. Harley, a 25-year old entrepreneur from South Jersey, established Nouveau Swim in 2019 after graduating from Rowan University.
4. OFUURE
This swimsuit line is definitely for the culture. The African inspired brand offers a variety of vibrant prints and bold patterns for the everyday queen. Ofuure, meaning “it is well” from EDO state of Nigeria, offers swimsuits inspired by traditional Nigerian pieces.
5. These Pink Lips
Talk about making a statement! Philly-native, Iris Barbee Bonner transforms each of her swimsuits into wearable expressions. Each piece is an explosion of color that advocates for women empowerment. Bonner graduated from Arcadia University with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts majoring in graphic design. She has since then used her clothing line to spark conversations about equality and other tough issues.
6. T. Rivera
Created by Love& Hip Hop’s, Tammy Rivera in 2015, this brand caters to fashion-forward curvy women. T Rivera is designed to hug those delicious curves in the most flattering way. One thing we really love about this brand is that all swimwear is manufactured domestically in the USA.
7. Ego Swim
Ego Swim offers eye dropping swimwear for an affordable price. The brand was founded by a group of friends who decided to create their own swim line after tirelessly shopping for the perfect swimsuits. The one thing we love about this brand is that there is always something for everyone. From bold colors to simple bikinis, you’re bound to find something that fits your style.