8 Times Zendaya Shook Up Hollywood With Her Incredible Fashion

Congratulations are in order to Zendaya. The Emmy-award-winning actress turns 26 today, and this year, the former Disney star has a lot to celebrate. Over her decades-long career, fans have watched the multifaceted actress take on a number of incredible roles, from her run as the witty Rocky Blue on Disney’s Shake It Up to her breakthrough role as MJ in Marvel’s blockbuster superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In 2020, Zendaya made history when she became the youngest Black woman to win a lead actress Emmy for her riveting portrayal of the drug-addicted teen “Rue” in HBO’s hit drama show Euphoria. Even with all of her success, there’s still so much more room to grow for the Oakland-born starlet, and she’s not putting a timeline on her career.

“I don’t necessarily have a plan. I’ve never really thought, ‘I have to do this by this time, and I want to do this by that time.’ I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person,” Zendaya revealed during a candid chat with her Euphoria co-star Coleman Domingo for an Interview .” I keep that loose because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around, and I ask our crew members, ‘What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?’ Because we’ve got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”

Next year, Zendaya fans will see the actress shine in the long-awaited sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series, and we can’t wait to see how she brings her character “Chani” to life onscreen. In the meantime, stans have been getting a kick out of watching the 26-year-old shine in the fashion world. Zendaya has modeled and mused for a slew of luxury brands, including Valentino, Lancôme, Bulgary, and Versace.

She’s also been working alongside legendary celebrity stylist Law Roach to pull together jaw-dropping red-carpet looks.

In honor of the celeb’s birthday let’s take a look back at a few times the star shook up the world of Hollywood with her bold style.

8 Times Zendaya Shook Up Hollywood With Her Incredible Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com