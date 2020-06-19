CLOSE
HomeNational

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over

Posted June 19, 2020

Aleph Rome Hotel

Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams


Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world.

RELATED:10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

RELATED: Black Owned Clothing Brands

RELATED: 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Jnane Tamsna – Boutique Hotel Palmeraie Marrakech

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

2. Search Results Web results Spice Island Beach Resort

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

3. Search Results Web results Negril Tree House Resort

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

4. La Maison Michelle Barbados

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

5. iKhaya Lodge, Cape Town, South Africa

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

6. SOWETO HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTER

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

7. Ads Salamander Resort And Spa

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

8. Search Results Web Result with Site Links La Maison in Midtown Bed & Breakfast

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

9. Paradise Cove

View this post on Instagram

#BLACKOWNED

A post shared by Riseandshine (@koalariseandshine) on

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close