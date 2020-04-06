9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter

CLOSE
He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn’t be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another’s company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they’ve been slaying their way to the alter.

It was a celebratory night for her man Jeezy, so Jeannie had to show out in this sultry black gown with cleavage cutout. Earlier that day, the couple showed up and out at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai kept it cute during NYFW and were seen leaving the Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW at Spring Studios in these wintery looks.

If Jeannie and Jeezy wanted to walk down the aisle right now, that fur would go fabulous over a white gown!

Jeezy didn’t come to play in this pinstripe coat with black collar. Jeannie complimented his look with her own striped blouse and sash tie.

Both Jeannie and Jeezy were suited and booted in these fabulous and perfectly tailored suits during NYFW.

If you can’t sit with us was defined in a picture, it would be this shot of Jeannie and Jeezy sitting front row at Badgley Mischka.

Winter white for the win?

Jeannie Mai’s birthday was an epic event but not more epic than her and Jeezy’s fantabulous ensembles.

