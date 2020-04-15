CLOSE
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie IG Live Gender Reveal [Video]

Posted April 14, 2020

Local: A Boogie New Heat For Your Playlist_February 2020

Source: Local: A Boogie New Heat For Your Playlist_February 2020 / CS


A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has joined the IG Live festivities! A Boogie and his girlfriend Ella Rodriguez went on Instagram Live to announce the gender reveal..IT’S A BOY!!! Congrats to A Boogie and Ella! The couple used a smoke cannon to reveal the gender. When the smoke revealed its color (blue) the reaction was absolutely priceless!

1. The calm before the storm..

View this post on Instagram

30 more min!

A post shared by A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 🎨 (@artisthbtl) on

2. IT’S A BOY!

3.

View this post on Instagram

Melody’s Birthday Party 🖤

A post shared by A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 🎨 (@artisthbtl) on

4.

5.

