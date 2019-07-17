CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp Pics On The Internet [PHOTOS]

Posted July 17, 2019

Technology wins again. If there’s one thing we love, it’s putting our faces in random, mysterious databases and enjoying how funny we look. We can’t get enough of it. That’s why the new FaceApp feature that lets you show your face as an old person is going mega viral. The results were harmless enough. Then they got ruthless, hilarious and absolutely petty.

So let’s enjoy this waste of time as only we can! Take a look at the most hilarious uses of the brand new geriatric FaceApp feature below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp Pics On The Internet [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Been #dubnation since day 1 😂

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

11.

12.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close