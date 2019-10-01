CLOSE
Adele May Be Getting Her Back Blown Out By Skepta, Twitter Reacts

Posted October 1, 2019

Soulful singer Adele performs at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, January 30, 2009. (Dean Coppola/Staff)

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty


Adele was already in the news for her music (a collab with Beyoncé), but now her personal life is also making headlines. After word got out that UK singer may be seeing Grime artist Skepta, Twitter lit up with reactions.

UK rag The Sun first reported that Adele, who marriage had recently gone kaput, and Skepta have gone on a series of dates. And that’s pretty much all the public needed to run with all types of speculation. Reportedly both artists are from Tottenham and have been in regular contact since her split from husband in April. But the pair have been on texting terms since 2016.

There are many nuances to the commentary, but mostly that you have a lily-white crooner getting it on with a Black rapper. There is also Skepta being of Nigerian descent. Thus, the 90 Day Fiance jokes are heavy.

Peep some of the best reactions below. Much love to the happy coule, though.

Adele May Be Getting Her Back Blown Out By Skepta, Twitter Reacts

1. Why are y’all like this?

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

