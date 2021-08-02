HomeEntertainment News

After Being Booted From Major Events, DaBaby Pens Formal Apology & Twitter Says 'Too Late'

Posted 22 hours ago

Controversy sells, but it can also quickly turn a promising career into a full blown PR nightmare. DaBaby’s Rolling Loud rant, followed by a bizarre double-down that absolutely no one asked for, has resulted in the rapper being booted from festival stages across the country.

Now he’d like everyone to know that he’s sorry.

At first, DaBaby appeared ready to die on his homophobic hill, but it seems a series of fumbled bags has provided clearer insight into the damage that can occur when keeping it rude goes wrong.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.” He wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and insensitive comments I made.”

His IG comments were turned off, which means all the feedback was left to exist on another platform. But fear not: Because without fail, Twitter was quick to respond to DaBaby’s apparent change of heart. Check out a few of the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

