HomeEntertainment News

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]

Posted June 18, 2021

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Jordan Brand shares its fall 2021 Air Jordan retro preview and it’s loaded with heat.

Whether you are still on the Air Jordan 1 wave, crave Air Jordan 3’s with elephant print, have an affinity for the Air Jordan 12 or can get enough of the Air Jordan 13, there’s something for you hear. Women also get plenty of their own flavors, too.

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low

Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low Source:Nike

Inspired by red lipstick. air jordan retro 2021 preview

2. Air Jordan VI

Air Jordan VI Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

3. Air Jordan III Retro

Air Jordan III Retro Source:Nike

Reflective material on the elephant print. air jordan retro 2021 preview

4. Air Jordan XI Low IE

Air Jordan XI Low IE Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

5. Women’s Air Jordan IV

Women’s Air Jordan IV Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

6. Air Jordan XIII Retro

Air Jordan XIII Retro Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

7. Women’s Air Jordan VI

Women’s Air Jordan VI Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

8. Air Jordan XII

Air Jordan XII Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

9. Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG

Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

10. Air Jordan V Retro

Air Jordan V Retro Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

11. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

12. Air Jordan XII Retro

Air Jordan XII Retro Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

13. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

“Employing a fresh, seasonal color scheme, this Air Jordan I HI OG features a genuine black leather upper with premium Pollen leather overlays and detailing atop a white midsole and a Pollen rubber outsole.” but we say “Wu-Tang!” air jordan retro 2021 preview

14. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview air jordan retro 2021 preview

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close