Al Roker’s Daughter, Leila, Is All Grown Up [PHOTOS]

Posted July 2, 2019

Array

Source: PNP/WENN / WENN


Remember Al Roker’s daughter, Leila — the little bundle of joy he used to hit red carpets with at events like the Kid’s Choice Awards? Well, she’s about 20-something now and is following her father’s footsteps in journalism. 

Some of her bylines are featured in Forbes and Medium, and she’s even interned for Paper magazine. According to Instagram, Leila is a fan of fashion and France, as she’s studied abroad at the American University of Paris as a part of her studies at University of Southern California (class of 2021).

Leila is living her best life and we’re looking forward to seeing where her studies and experiences take her! Check out photos of the budding journalist’s journey into adulthood below…

Al Roker's Daughter, Leila, Is All Grown Up [PHOTOS]

Missing my family a little bit extra today

