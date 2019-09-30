Alexis Ohanian Sr. Serving As Serena William’s Wig Head Is Ultimate Hubby Goals

It’s no secret that Serena Williams andare one of the loving and happy couples in the game right now. From Alexis creating billboards of Serena welcoming her back to tennis to Serena sharing their beautiful love story on talk shows, they are ultimate #RelationshipGoals.

But this newest video of the two takes the entire cake.

See on Sunday (September 29), Serena posted a video of her doing her Sunday routine of her washing and styling her wigs. But peep her model: Her hubby.

“Of course I’m up on the wig craze and I just don’t know how to clean my wigs and how to style them,” Williams says in one of the videos. “But I did get this new wig head. It doesn’t sit very still, but…”

Ha! We love it! Alex is an amazing husband!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com