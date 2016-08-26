All The Looks And The Biggest OMG Moments From The 2015 VMAs

Posted August 26, 2016

All The Looks And The Biggest OMG Moments From The 2015 VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Justin Bieber got emotional on stage.

2. Miley Cyrus hosted the show this year.

3. Ciara debuted a new cut at the show.

4. Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend

5. The Wests

6. Big Sean won best Video With A Social Message for his song with Kanye West and John Legend.

7. Tori Kelly performed it ‘Shoulda Been Us’

8. The Weeknd

9. Taylor Swift and the cast of her ‘Bad Blood’ video.

10. Nicki Minaj and Rebel Wilson twerk on stage.

11. Kanye West on stage to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

12. Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift opened the show together.

13. Nick Minaj

14. Demi Lovato

15. Taylor Swift presented Kanye West with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.

