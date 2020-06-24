Alleged Serial Rapist Russell Simmons Getting Interviews Blasted By Twitter, Podcast Pulled

Right now, there is an entire documentary on HBO Max called On The Record that details multiple rape allegations against the Def Jam Records founder, with former A&R exec Drew Dixon as its primary focus. While Simmons still maintains his innocence, over a dozen women have come forward to say Simmons has sexually assaulted them.

But most recently, Simmons appeared on Noreaga’s podcast Drink Champs. The problematic minefield this presented was not lost on Marc Lamont Hill, who issued a “my bad” for participating (Talib Kweli, Mysonne and Bun B were also on the bill), when news of the virtual sit down was announced—noting that he was unaware Simmons would be a guest.

“I stand with, and fully believe, the women who have come forward about Russell’s sexual violence,” read part of Hill’s thread. “I am sorry that I shared space with someone who has caused such harm without accountability. Although I had NO IDEA he’d be on, I am nonetheless deeply sorry that I was a part of it.”

A few weeks ago, I appeared on Drink Champs. I was asked to join a discussion with Bun B, Talib Kweli, and Mysonne. About 2.5 hours into the show, Russell Simmons appeared. I had NO IDEA he was scheduled. I would NEVER have appeared if I had known. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 23, 2020

The sad part is the convo before Simmons was tapped on as a “Part 2” to join the fold was great. However, it must be noted that no women participated.

Tidal took down the promo tweet, but this is the Internet.

It appears @tidal has taken down the promo tweet with Russell Simmons. If anyone can rip it from Twitter that would be great. Screenshot is here for posterity’s sake to show that Black media moguls don’t give a damn about Black women pic.twitter.com/AT1NHaVZXn — Sil Lai “Scrappy” Abrams (@Sil_Lai) June 23, 2020

Simmons had also recently appeared on The Breakfast Club. While Angela Yee did ask directly about the accusations, to say that Simmons was challenged would be a reach.

In both cases, Twitter was not here for Uncle Rush seemingly getting a pass. The fact that Drink Champs is hosted on TIDAL, and thus Jay-Z, also did not go over well. Revolt TV where it also airs (and this Diddy) also caught the smoke. Add to that mix the topic of conversation was the Black Lives Matter movement, and it was a collective, “Nah.”

TIDAL and Revolt TV clearly were paying attention, because they have reportedly pulled the episode per The Wrap.

See more of the backlash below. Tell us where you stand in the comments.

Tidal giving a platform to Russell Simmons to speak about BLM in the wake of several women speaking out about his decades of sexual assault is exactly why (Black) capitalism, celebrity and the way both enforce patriarchy and uphold the sexual abuse of BW must all be abolished. — jade (@divanificent) June 23, 2020

Alleged Serial Rapist Russell Simmons Getting Interviews Blasted By Twitter, Podcast Pulled was originally published on hiphopwired.com