Congrats to one of our favorites Keke Palmer! The triple Threat gave birth to a baby boy, named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Since we know that celebs change or give themselves stage names all the time, Amanda Seales and DJ Nailz play “Guess That Government Name!” See if you can guess.
Watch Below
Check out these stars and their Government Names below!
Amanda Seales & DJ Nailz Play “Guess That Government Name!” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Stage Name: Gucci Man eSource:Getty
Government Name: Radric Delantic Davis
2. Stage Name: Future. Real Name: Nayvadius DeMun CashSource:WENN
Real Name: Nayvadius DeMun Cash
3. Stage Name: Nene LeakesSource:Getty
Real Name: Linnethia Monique “NeNe” Leakes
4. Stage Name: Baby Kulture Real Name: Kulture Kiari CephusSource:Getty
Real Name: Kulture Kiari Cephus
