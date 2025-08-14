Amazon Prime Video’s ‘War of the Worlds’ Starring Ice Cube Deemed One of The Worst Movies of 2025

Now and then, a film so bad comes along that it deserves our attention. Amazon Prime Video’s updated version of The War of the Worlds, based on H.G. Wells’ classic novel, starring Ice Cube, has taken social media by storm and not in a good way.

Since its release on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, War of the Worlds has been the talk of social media, and we are sure you have seen a clip featuring Ice Cube, maybe once or a few times.

Unlike the previous films before this version, 2025’s War of the Worlds is being hailed as one of the worst films of all time by Rotten Tomatoes and has become a running gag on social media from those who, unfortunately, decided to sit down and watch it.

In this version of the film, the legendary rapper and actor plays Homeland Security surveillance and threat assessment expert Will Radford. He also uses the government’s surveillance tech to not only spy on his children, but also utilizes it to help them survive a hostile alien invasion.

Instead of physically being with his kids, Radford sits in front of his computer, watching the events unfold on his screen, while conveying emotions and making faces that have become instant meme classics.

2025’s War of the Worlds Is One of the Worst-Reviewed Films of 2025

The Rich Lee-directed film also stars Eva Longoria, Michael O’Neill, Olivia DeLaurentis, and Clark Gregg and is currently sitting at a 3% on Rotten Tomatoes based on critic reviews and a 21% on the “Popcornmeter,” which measures fan reception. The movie initially debuted with a big fat 0.

Thanks to the one certified fresh review from Jordan Hoffman of Entertainment Weekly, which helped push its RT score up to 3%, but the film still found its way onto the Rotten Tomatoes “Worst Movies of All Time” list and currently owns the 88th spot. 2002 sci-fi thriller Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever is No.1.

But if this film has contributed anything, it has provided hilarious memes and commentary on social media.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

