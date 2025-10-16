Listen Live
Pop Culture

Angel Reese Becomes 1st Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Runway, Social Media Acts Thirsty

Published on October 16, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went down last night, and there were a ton of jaw-dropping models rocking barely-there lingerie strutting down the runway.

But the one who got the majority of praise online isn’t even a professional model, but one of the most pivotal women in the recent rise of the WNBA, and that’s Angel Reese.

Related Stories

Her presence was hyped up because she was the first-ever professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, but even more so because she looked amazing doing it.

She appeared several times, including once in a bra and panty set adorned with pink flowers throughout, accompanied by a floral scarf draped around her arms.

But, the one that contributed most to the social media chatter was when she wore a pink lace set, with a strategically ripped bedazzled tee to show off her bra. Then, when she turned to head backstage, she showed off the massive white wings attached to her back and her shape, which she said was important to display.

“Everybody looks different, but they’re all beautiful,” Reese told CNN ahead of the show. “(That’s) the inclusivity of being a Victoria’s Secret model and knowing that you can look beautiful in many different shades, sizes, lengths, heights — tall, short — you can be here.”

The inclusivity continued with plus-size models like Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, Yumi Nu, and fellow professional athlete, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee. Victoria’s Secret also included Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio to represent the trans community.

The lingerie giant even made a statement on women’s bodies by opening the show with a very pregnant Jasmine Tookes.

Reese also took the opportunity seriously, telling Zanna Roberts Rassi before the show that just like basketball, preparation is everything.

“It’s the same. You trust your work. I’ve been working with a modeling coach. I hired a modeling coach to perfect my walk. You can ask everybody here. I walked yesterday and it was together.”

See social media rallying around Reese’s runway debut below.

Angel Reese Becomes 1st Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Runway, Social Media Acts Thirsty  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Hip-Hop Wired

DJ Akademiks Says He Told Drake Not To Mention Kendrick Lamar on 'ICEMAN'

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Brings King Von's Killer On Stage, Performs Lil Durk Alleged Diss

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

Local

Georgia’s Top High Schools Shine in Niche’s Latest Rankings

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close