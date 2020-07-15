CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Another Year Around The Sun: Tristan Mack Wilds Turns 31 [PHOTOS]

Posted July 15, 2020

Harlem's Fashion Row - Arrivals - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty


Tristan “Mack” Wilds has grown up right before our eyes. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

From his pivotal roles in popular TV shows like The Wire and 90210 to video features and making music of his own, Wilds has gone on to create a pretty nice portfolio. One of his most prized accomplishments recently came in the form of his new baby girl, Trystan. Mack is daddy now! 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As he celebrates another year around the sun today (July 15), here’s a look at photos of his transition throughout the years. 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Another Year Around The Sun: Tristan Mack Wilds Turns 31 [PHOTOS]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

on set 🎥 focused

A post shared by Tristan Mack Wilds ✪ (@mackwilds) on

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

above all else.

A post shared by Tristan Mack Wilds ✪ (@mackwilds) on

7.

8.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close