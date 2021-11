HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

October 29th, 2021, news broke, Atlanta reporter Jovita Moore passed away. The Emmy Award winner was battling Brain Cancer for three months prior to her passing. Moore was 53 years old at the time of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family.

Check out photos of the legendary reporter, Jovita Moore below.

Remembering The Life of Atlanta News Anchor, Jovita Moore [Photos] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com