Hood’s work ethic and authenticity earned him collaborations with several major artists in the city. Over the years, he released multiple projects that showcased his versatility and love for the culture.
Hip-Hop historian NuFace expressed his sorrow online, writing, “Mannn not my dawg T Hood… we was just celebrating our guy @trapbeckham. Condolences and prayers to the family.” This heartfelt message reflects the deep personal connections.
T-Hood had within Atlanta’s close-knit music community. His latest single, “Girls In The Party,” dropped on May 12th, 2025, and was already making noise in the city. Tragically, what should have been a year of growth for T-Hood has now turned into a time of mourning. More news to come as the story develops.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to T-Hood’s family, friends, and fans during this heartbreaking time.
Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com
