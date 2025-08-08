Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Passed Away

UPDATED 8/10/2025 3:19 pm

Atlanta’s music scene mourns rising rapper T-Hood reportedly passed away, according to WSB-TV.

Gwinnett County Police got a call around 7 p.m. about a fight that ended in gunfire at a home on Lee Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. They gave him first aid and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 33-year-old rapper Tevin Hood, aka T-Hood. His family confirmed his identity to Channel 2 Action News.

Police haven’t shared many details about what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet.

News of his passing has shaken the Hip-Hop community, with many celebrities and fans across Atlanta taking to social media to share their grief and pay tribute to the artist. T-Hood, recognized for his signature single dreadlock and gritty Atlanta sound, was a promising Hip-Hop and R&B talent who had been steadily building a name for himself.