In June, City Girl’s Yung Miami announced that she is pregnant with her second baby and to no one’s surprise, the 25-year-old has been serving up some serious sexy pregnancy style…and we are here for it.

Just take a look at this green tank onesie!

And this sheer bodysuit:

Here she is showing love to her growing family with 808 Mafia producer Southside:

In addition, a baby isn’t the only thing the South Florida rapper has got cooking.

It looks like she and Jatavia “JT” Johnson will be back in the studio making new music as soon as JT gets out prison next month. Remember, she was locked up after racking up some fraudulent credit card charges.

“We gone keep smashing, Keep cashing, diamonds keep flashing, money keep stacking,” Miami captioned on Instagram on Monday, adding, “Couple more days & we back acting up!”

So to celebrate the expectant mother, here are 15 times Yung Miami proved that a woman can be with child and mad sexy at the same time:

Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her Belly Is Growing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com