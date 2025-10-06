Listen Live
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny Tells Super Bowl Performance Haters They’ve Got “4 Months To Learn” Spanish

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Ever since Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX, critics have been in an uproar.

As expected, the 31-year-old star isn’t stepping back and letting it be known during his Saturday Night Live monologue this weekend that he is ready to toy with his detractors by cracking jokes at their expense.

Related Stories

“Anyways, you might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show,” his speech began. “I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

What followed was a supercut of various conservative media outlets’ hot takes from the past week, including a hilariously spliced-together clip that prompted them to collectively say, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Speaking in Spanish, he gave a special shoutout to his Latinx community, “who have worked to open doors,” alluding to America’s war on immigrants by adding, “Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

Plus, he even graciously gave native English speakers who were worried about not comprehending his Spanish lyrics (or sections of his monologue) some lead time, so they too could sing along.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he added. 

He’s long used his platform to slyly address political issues, even leaving millions of dollars on the table by refusing to tour in the states, fearing ICE would target his concertgoers.

But now that he’ll make a concession —for the Super Bowl, no less—, the government is doubling down, promising to have a presence at the Super Bowl with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even calling the performance’s announcement “so weak.”

“I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That’s what America’s about,” Noem told podcaster Benny Johnson. “We’ll be all over that place.”

See how social media is reacting to the war heating up between Bad Bunny and conservatives below.

Bad Bunny Tells Super Bowl Performance Haters They’ve Got “4 Months To Learn” Spanish  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Reaction To Increased ICE Activity In Chicago Continues

ICE Agents Accidentally Tear Gas Chicago Area Police During Protest

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny Pokes Fun At Far-Right Media In 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Press Briefing with Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
26:52
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Entertainment

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Rally Held At Pennsylvania State Capitol To Urge Governor To Open Up Lockdown Orders
21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Entertainment

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close