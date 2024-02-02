Best In Black: 15 HBCU Choir Performances That Showcase Extraordinary Talent

HBCUs hold a special place in the heart of the Black American community. Since their inception, these colleges and universities have served as safe spaces for Black people to learn, grow, discover, and build a protected community.
These historic campuses across the nation are hubs for extraordinary talent which can be seen through various clubs, classes, and organizations – Of course, that includes powerful vocals.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture features a collection of items connected directly to the musical legacy of HBCUs and the impact they have had for nearly 150 years.
HBCU choirs, which began in the 1870s, have a long history, and their contributions to various types of music have often gone unnoticed.
Some of the first schools to form ensembles include Fisk University and Hampton University. Their creation helped garner funds and recognition on a more national level leading other HBCUs to follow suit, creating a unique mix of gospel, folk, classical, and jazz.
Today, Musical ensembles and choirs at HBCUs continue to train the next generations of Black musicians, showcasing talent on some of the biggest stages in the world.
Below are 15 HBCU choir performances that show the indescribable talent of students and directors from various schools across the nation.
1. Morgan State University
2. Howard University
3. Bethune-Cookman University
4. Florida A&M University
5. Southern University
6. North Carolina A&T
7. Fisk University
8. Hampton University
9. Winston-Salem State University
10. Tuskegee University
11. Alabama State University
12. Virginia State University
13. Clark Atlanta University
14. Dillard University
15. Alabama A&M University
